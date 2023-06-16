WATCH: African leaders visit Bucha, site of mass killing, in Ukraine

The seven, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, visited a mass grave for 458 people who were killed at the start of the conflict.

The name Bucha has come to stand for the barbarity of Moscow’s military since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The brutal Russian occupation of Bucha left hundreds of civilians dead in the streets and in mass graves.

The African delegation also includes senior officials from Zambia, Senegal, Uganda, Egypt, the Republic of the Congo and the Comoro Islands.

Shortly after their visit, air raid sirens began to sound in the capital Kyiv.