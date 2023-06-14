Watch: Colombian graffiti artists add colour to run-down Marseille district

In Marseille's 'Belle de Mai' district, one of the poorest in Europe, two Colombian graffiti artists from Medellin have created a colourful fresco.

"Art is resilience", says Colombian Daniela Velasquez, a 34-year-old graffiti artist known as "la Crespa", who draws a parallel between this district of the southern French port city and "Comuna 13", an uptown district of the Colombian city of Medellin.

"These are places stigmatised by their history", explains the young woman.

At the end of the 20th century, Comuna 13 was one of Medellin's poorest and most dangerous neighbourhoods, plagued by deadly clashes between drug traffickers and paramilitaries. It is now a tourist attraction, famous for the huge outdoor escalators that allow residents to climb the hill and the brightly painted houses.