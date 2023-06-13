Watch: State of emergency declared in northwestern Bulgaria due to floods

A state of emergency was declared in the municipalities of Berkovitsa and Georgi Damyanovo in the Montana district in northwestern Bulgaria after torrential rains on Monday.

The disaster caused damage to infrastructure in some areas, flooding houses and yards. A school and the premises of the local police department were also affected. Roads were destroyed, and more than 100 reports were received about flooded sites and damage to property.

Berkovitsa is underwater for the second time in 10 days. A large part of the city is without power while work is being done to drain and repair the damage.