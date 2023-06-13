WATCH: Aftermath of deadly Kryvyi Rih strike, Mariupol marks Russia Day

The devastation in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, is the latest deadly attack in Russia’s war in Ukraine, as Kyiv's forces continue the early stages of their counteroffensive using Western-supplied firepower.

Images from the scene released by Ukraine's National Police showed firefighters battling the blaze as pockets of fire poked through multiple broken windows of a building.

Russian missiles hit civilian buildings in a central Ukrainian city overnight, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than two dozen in a warehouse and a residential building, regional officials said Tuesday.

With buildings around them still showing signs of burning, visible charring and windows missing, people in the southern Ukraine city of Mariupol took part in a ceremony on Monday marking Russia Day, a national holiday celebrated on June 12.

Mariupol's Moscow-installed mayor, Oleg Morgun, claimed that the port city was celebrating the day with "our great motherland".