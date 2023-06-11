Watch: Furry friends go to the movies in new pet-friendly cinema

A fluffy white cat in a yellow dress perches on the top of a cinema seat, while nearby, a Chihuahua dressed like Sebastian the crab gets ready to watch Disney's new Little Mermaid film with their owner. Major Cineplex at Samut Prakan, Thailand, allowed movie patrons to bring their four-legged friends to see a film.

