Watch: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again after three-month pause

Hawaii's Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting on Wednesday after a three-month pause, displaying spectacular fountains of glowing lava.

Footage showed fissures have opened up at the base of a crater on the volcano, which regularly springs to life, with vulcanologists calling the eruption "dynamic."

Scientists at the United States Geological Survey said they began detecting activity early on Wednesday morning, all well within the confines of the Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, and away from population centres.