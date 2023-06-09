An eruption taking place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii.
no comment

Watch: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again after three-month pause

Hawaii's Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting on Wednesday after a three-month pause, displaying spectacular fountains of glowing lava. 

Hawaii's Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting on Wednesday after a three-month pause, displaying spectacular fountains of glowing lava. 

Footage showed fissures have opened up at the base of a crater on the volcano, which regularly springs to life, with vulcanologists calling the eruption "dynamic."

Scientists at the United States Geological Survey said they began detecting activity early on Wednesday morning, all well within the confines of the Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, and away from population centres.

More from no comment

Latest video