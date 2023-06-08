Watch: Toronto and New York City are shrouded in smog caused by hundreds of wild fires

Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the US East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze.

Toronto was also blanketed in grey smoke.

While Canadian officials expanded evacuation orders and asked other countries for help fighting more than 420 fires nationwide, air quality with what the US rates as “hazardous” levels of pollution extended into central New York, with massive tongues of “unhealthy” air extending as far as Virginia and Indiana.

Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season in history with more than 400 wildfires currently burning.