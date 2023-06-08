Watch: Artist walks tightrope 50 metres above ground in eastern France

Tightrope walker and artist Nathan Paulin crossed the entrance to the port of La Rochelle in eastern France on a rope some 50 metres above sea level.

Paulin walked the 277 metres separating the Lanterne Tower from the Saint Nicolas Tower, which marks the entrance to the Old Port of La Rochelle, and back, in front of 5,000 spectators, according to the police.

This tightrope walker from Haute-Savoie is no stranger to spectacular crossings. In 2017 and 2021, he crossed the distance between the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadéro in Paris.