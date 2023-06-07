Watch: Rescuers free humpback whale trapped in shark nets in Australia

Rescuers untangled a humpback whale stuck in shark nets off the Gold Coast of Australia on Tuesday, 6 June. Workers from Sea World and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries carried out the rescue at the start of migration season, which sees 40,000 whales passing through the area.

Authorities were initially notified that the whale was distressed on Monday night, according to local media. The rescue workers then used special cutting equipment to free the 10-metre whale, which swam away before sunrise on Tuesday.

The rescuers also managed to cable-tie the net together to prevent it from causing further harm. Environmental groups have called for the removal of shark nets during the whale migration season.