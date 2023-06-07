Watch: Bangladesh swelters through longest heatwave in decades

Bangladesh has shut thousands of schools as it struggles through its lengthiest heatwave in half a century, with widespread power cuts only compounding locals' misery.

Temperatures in the South Asian nation's capital of Dhaka have surged to around 40 degrees Celsius, with the poor bearing the brunt of the blazing sun.

A study last month by the World Weather Attribution group found that climate change had made record-breaking deadly heatwaves in Bangladesh -- as well as India, Laos and Thailand -- at least 30 times more likely.