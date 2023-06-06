Watch: Residents seek to rescue animals from floods caused by Kakhovka Dam blast

Residents of the flooded Korabel district in Kherson are trying to save their and their neighbours' animals from flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

So far, the houses located on the first line of the Dnipro river bank have been affected the most, and in some places there are problems with communication.

The occupiers have announced "evacuation" in various settlements, but, according to a local resident, people do not agree to leave.

According to local media, over 800 people have been evacuated already from Kherson.

At the railway station, humanitarian aid is being delivered - including drinking water and food supplies.