Watch: Macron honours D-day Kieffer commando unit

French President Emmanuel Macron attended a ceremony on Tuesday in Colleville-Montgomery in honour of the Kieffer commando, an elite French unit which was among the first Allied troops to storm the beaches of Nazi-occupied northern France, beginning the liberation of western Europe during World War II.

He was joined by 100-year-old Leon Gautier, the last surviving member of the Kieffer commando at the seafront ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Gautier presented a student marine commando with his green beret at a passing out parade - at a location near to where the 17-year-old Gautier had landed on Sword Beach.