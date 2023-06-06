Watch: Kakhovka Dam destruction leads to huge floods around Kherson

Ukraine accused Russian forces on Tuesday of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls.

The Soviet-era Kakhovka Dam was blown up early Tuesday morning, unleashing a significant amount of water now flowing free through the dam and the hydroelectric power plant.

Hundreds of thousands of residents downriver were ordered to evacuate over fears of a huge flood.

Russian officials countered that the dam was damaged by Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area.