Watch: Thai Monks welcomed in Indonesia for Vesak celebrations

Hundreds of Indonesians welcome Buddhist monks from Southeast Asian countries who have walked from Thailand as part of the "thudong" ritual.

Their final destination is the temple of Borobudur, the largest Buddhist temple in the world, where they will hold further rituals to mark Vesak which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha Siddharta Gautama.

"In Indonesia, the people, whether Buddhist, Muslim, Christian or Hindu, are very enthusiastic and welcome us," says Wawan, one of the monks.