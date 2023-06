Digital billboards along a South African highway in Centurion, urges the country’s leader President Cyril Ramaphosa to “arrest” Vladimir Putin.

Pretoria is facing a diplomatic dilemma if the Russian leader attends the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Johannesburg in August, since the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against him.

Avaaz, a global campaigning organisation has paid for the billboards.