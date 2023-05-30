Watch: rare drone attack on Moscow

In Profsoyuznaya Street in the southwest of Moscow, windows in a residential building were shattered after a series of drones struck the Russian capital.

The Russian Defence Ministry blamed Kyiv for the unprecedented attacks which left two people with slight injuries. It also said there was "minor" damage to buildings.

Experts say the strikes will be seen as a psychological blow and a major embarrassment for the Kremlin, which has gone to great lengths to say the protracted conflict does not pose a threat to Russians.