Watch: Families in Mexico demand justice for missing loved ones

Families and collectives searching for people who have disappeared, posted pictures of their missing loved ones on a government building during a demonstration in Mexico City on Monday.

They demanded justice for the over 112,000 Mexican nationals who have disappeared.

So far this year, over 4,000 people have been reported missing, according to government figures.

It underscored the rising levels of violence in Mexico amid increasingly violent power struggles among warring drug cartels and other criminal groups.