Wrapped up in hastily grabbed blankets and holding their beloved pets, residents of a Kyiv apartment block comforted each other after being forced to evacuate their now-crumbling building, struck in a nighttime drone attack by Russia.

One resident says the strike killed at least one person and wounded several others. Ukraine on Tuesday said it had downed 29 out of 31 drones, mainly over Kyiv and the Kyiv region in the latest Russian barrage - the third on the capital in 24 hours.