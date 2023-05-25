WATCH: Tina Turner fans pay respects to 'Queen of Rock and Soul'

Tina Turner's fans laid floral tributes to her on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after the trailblazing Black rocker whose powerful voice and imposing stage presence thrilled global audiences for decades, died Wednesday at the age of 83.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger - who, legend has it, learned his dance moves from the diva - said the world had lost "an enormously talented performer and singer".

"She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

Fellow singer Gloria Gaynor took to Instagram to hail Turner's mould-breaking career, and how she "paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white".

Music sensation Mariah Carey called Turner the embodiment of a legendary superstar.

"To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere," she wrote online.