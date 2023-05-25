WATCH: Life goes on as Mexican volcano continues to spew ash

"Roofs were shaking, they were lifting up (due to volcanic activity)," Raymundo Mena said local, as he swept ash from the floor.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the government was monitoring Popocatepetl "day and night," after the volcano put on another fiery show overnight.

He said the volcano's activity had decreased slightly since the alert level was raised on Sunday, helping to calm nerves in nearby towns and villages that have been covered with ash.

Mexico's National Center for Prevention of Disasters had reported 22 volcanic exhalations of water vapour, volcanic gasses and ash, along with two explosions, in the past 24 hours.