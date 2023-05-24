Watch: Prague's Museum of Light will mess with your visionary perception

Five visual artists have teamed up to create over a dozen projections.

They include a sandbox in which visitors can change the colour of the sand simply by moving it with a shovel. Reacting to a sensor, the colours then correspond to those on a map - blue for low-lying spaces like water and white for high mountain tops covered with snow.

Artist Filip Feex, who nursed the idea for 15 years, finally invested his own money and a bank loan in the project.

He says the Lumia Gallery, which he considers unique, will change with time as new displays emerge.