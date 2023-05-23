WATCH: Logging enthusiasts gather for Canadian Logger Sports competition

Logging enthusiasts from across Canada, the US, and New Zealand competed in multiple disciplines, including Open Log Rolling, Springboard Chop, Open Tree Climb, Obstacle pole Race, and Underhand Chop.

The spectacular competition has been traditionally organized by a family of loggers from Kaslo for 49 years.

"It started out as a traditional way for the loggers in the bush to have a little bit of fun. We've turned it into a sport," participant Andrea Hand said.

For some of the participants, logging is a hobby, for others, it's a job.

Over the years, the sport has been internationally recognised and promoted by the saw brand Stihl.