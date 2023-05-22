Watch: Damage and destruction in Bakhmut and Dnipro

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed in a video, posted on Telegram, that the eastern city of Bakhmut came under complete Russian control at about midday on Saturday. Footage filmed by RU-RTR and released on Sunday showed troops walking among damaged buildings and debris.

Responding to the claims made by both the Russian defence ministry and Prigozhin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces are not occupying the city.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Monday reported a Russian strike damaged one of its facilities in Dnipro. Footage released by the service shows the badly damaged building and firefighters working at the scene.

Kyiv's Head of State Emergency Service Serhiy Kurk wrote on social media that "destroying units of the National Emergency Service is a gross violation of the norms of the Geneva Convention."