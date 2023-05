Thousands of people marched in Montevideo, Uruguay in memory of those who went missing during the country's dictatorship that was in power between 1973 and 1985.

People put white daisies with missing petals on banners and t-shirts as they marched in silence carrying photos of the people who disappeared decades ago.

Known as the "March of Silence," this event has been held every year on 20 May since 1996.

