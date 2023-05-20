No Comment videos this week

This week, in the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, a particular art installation has popped up of a postage stamp depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin facing trial. The country’s commander-in-chief, General Valerii Zaluzhnyy, also features in the piece of art, smiling and showing the peace sign.

Turkey's presidential election is going to a runoff after none of the candidates managed to secure an outright win, despite incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan leading main competitor Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Oxfam campaigners on Wednesday organised a protest in London to highlight famine in Africa ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit in Japan.

In France, Catherine Deneuve's smile, photographed in 1968 on the shooting of 'La Chamade,' hangs over the Croisette. A coterie of stars streamed down the famous red carpet for the opening night ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

On Thursday, flag-waving young Israeli nationalists danced to music as they marked Jerusalem Day, commemorating the capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. In the meantime, some Israeli and foreign activists blocked the road near the East Jerusalem settlement of Gilo to prevent the march.

Finally, the famous 67.5-metre-tall Obelisk of Buenos Aires, Argentina, covered its lower part with plastic bags to mark World Recycling Day.

Let the pictures tell the story.