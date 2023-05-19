Watch: Denmark sand sculptures

A sand princess and sand frog are among the more than 20 giant sculptures on display at the Hundested Sand Sculpture Festival in the Danish town of Hundested. The festival started in 2012 as a means of attracting tourists to the tiny seaside town with a population of just 8,000, says organiser Christian Warrer.

"We had this idea of making an event that would attract people to Hundested. The harbour was a little bit dead, and we wanted to go into more tourism, and then we found out that sand sculpture would be a good thing - a lot of people are coming here to see them,” he says.

Every year attracts an array of top international sand sculptors from Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia, and the United States. More than ten international artists are attending this year, most crafting two sculptures.