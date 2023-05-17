Watch: Oxfam 'big heads' protest famine in Africa ahead of G7

G7 leaders' ‘big heads’ appeared at Trafalgar Square in central London to shed light on the food crisis in East Africa, where Oxfam says one person is likely to die of hunger every 28 seconds between now and July. Oxfam estimates that one person is dying every second due to hunger across South Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

Magnus Corfixen, Oxfam’s humanitarian head, said leaders lacked the political will to address the crisis in East Africa. Corfixed added that G7 countries were chiefly responsible for carbon emissions, a driver of climate change.

The G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima, Japan, from May 19 to 21.