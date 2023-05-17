Watch: Italian residents rescued from flood via dinghys and helicopters

Elderly residents were being evacuated in small rubber boats on Wednesday in the Italian town of Cesena, where the Savio River burst its banks causing severe flooding. Cesena, in the heart of the Emilia-Romagna region, is one of several towns in northern Italy that experienced flooding, forcing some residents to rooftops.

A man died in his flooded home in the countryside outside the city, while his wife managed to make it to safety, Italian state radio said early on Wednesday. In all, some 900 people in flooded areas of northern Italy were evacuated by late on Tuesday night, some taking shelter in gyms or schools, according to local media.

Local officials warned residents to get to higher ground amid fears rain-swollen rivers would again burst their banks, after flooding killed at least three people and forced the evacuation of some 5,000 more.