WATCH: film stars arrive for the 76th Cannes Film Festival

A coterie of stars streamed down the famous red carpet for the opening night ceremony of the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Catherine Deneuve, who graces this year's festival poster, officially opened the 12-day event on the Cote D'Azur with Michael Douglas, 78, who received an honorary Palme d'Or. He arrived with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter Carys Zeta Douglas.

Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, Gong Li, Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell and a blue-haired Helen Mirren posed for the cameras as did Johnny Depp, star of the French-language film Jeanne du Barry, directed by and co-starring Maïwenn.