Watch: Bosnia rescuers bring aid to stranded flood victims

In the Balkans, the swollen Una river flooded parts of northern Croatia and northwestern Bosnia, where authorities announced a state of emergency. The mayor of the town of Bosanska Krupa said that hundreds of homes had been flooded.

After days of torrential rain, river Una near the western city of Bihac rose over four metres and burst its banks.

The village of Pokoj near Bihac was among the worst affected, with nearly all the homes flooded.

Some residents complained of an inadequate response from the authorities.