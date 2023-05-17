General view of the Obelisk covered with plastic bags as part of an artistic intervention on the eve of World Recycling Day in Buenos Aires, taken on May 16, 2023
WATCH: Argentina Obelisk covered with plastic bags ahead of World Recycling Day

The lower part of the Obelisk of Buenos Aires is covered with plastic bags, creating an art intervention, ahead of World Recycling Day on May 18.

The Obelisk stands 67.5 metres tall and is located in the historic heart of Argentina's capital.

