WATCH: Argentina Obelisk covered with plastic bags ahead of World Recycling Day

The lower part of the Obelisk of Buenos Aires is covered with plastic bags, creating an art intervention, ahead of World Recycling Day on May 18.
The Obelisk stands 67.5 metres tall and is located in the historic heart of Argentina's capital.
