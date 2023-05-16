WATCH: Archaeologists in Pompeii discover two skeletons of men killed by earthquake

Archaeologists in Pompeii have discovered two skeletons that they believe were men who died when a wall collapsed on them during the powerful earthquakes that accompanied the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

The skeletons were discovered at the excavation site known as the Casti Amanti.

According to Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the Director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, the two were men working in an area that was not a luxurious part of Pompeii, possibly involved in building projects using plaster and amphorae filled with water.

He said that the bones show various fractures and are mixed with pieces of the wall that crumbled on them.

Zuchtriegel explained that the eruption of the Vesuvius in 79 AD lasted for 20 hours and was accompanied by powerful earthquakes.