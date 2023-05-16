Hundreds of thousands displaced by floods in central Somalia

Floodwaters in Beledweyne, Somalia, have left thousands of families displaced.

Beledweyne is the city with the highest population density in the Hiiraan region of the central Somali state of Hirshabelle and the United Nations estimates that more than 460,000 people have been affected.

Rising water levels in Beledweyne have also forced a number of important facilities to close, including government offices and the town's main hospital.

Local resident Hussein Yusuf said that it was the worst flood he had ever experienced.

Residents say they fear a cholera epidemic and malaria outbreak if the floods continue.