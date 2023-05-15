WATCH: Zelenskyy secures more weapons on whistlestop tour of Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was greeted on Monday by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Chequers, the leader's country retreat outside London.

Zelenskyy's visit to Britain comes as the staunch ally promised to give Ukraine hundreds more missiles and attack drones in an effort to change the course of the war.

It follows Zelenskyy's visit to Paris on Sunday evening where he had a working dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy accepted the International Charlemagne Prize for 'work done in the service of European unification' in Aachen, Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also attended the ceremony in the German city, where the prize was founded in 1950.