Watch: Violence escalates between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip

More rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday amid an escalation in the most violent flare-up in months despite efforts to broker a cease-fire.

The fighting, which started on Tuesday, between Israel and Islamic Jihad - the second-largest militant group in Gaza after the territory’s Hamas rulers - has killed 33 Palestinians in Gaza and an elderly woman in central Israel.

Confrontations between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have recurred 15 times since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.