Israel and Palestinian militants unleashed salvos of fire for a fourth day on Saturday, with the Islamic Jihad militant group launching over a thousand rockets and the Israeli military pounding targets inside the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, hopes for an imminent cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was fading as the Israeli military early Saturday bombed an apartment belonging to Islamic Jihad commander Mohammed Abu Al Atta, among other buildings in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Islamic Jihad militants fired a barrage of rockets toward southern Israel, where millions of Israelis were instructed to remain close to safe rooms and bomb shelters.