A new stamp-style installation in Ukraine illustrates Russian president in court

In the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, a special art installation has popped up of a postage stamp depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin facing trial.

"I want it to come true, for it not only to be a picture but also a reality. That is my wish and I can see that it will be so in the future," says Kyiv resident, Vitaliy Bondar.

The country’s commander-in-chief, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, also features in the piece of art, smiling and showing the peace sign.

It has replaced another installation which showed the Kremlin burning and collapsing.

