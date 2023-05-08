WATCH: Migrant families living in the US embrace their loved ones after years of separation

In the middle of the river that separates Mexico and the United States, close to 150 migrant families embraced their loved ones for six minutes on Saturday.

Organised by humanitarian groups that support migrants and Mexican and US authorities, the event known as "Abrazos, no muros" [Hugs, not walls] was held on the borders of the Rio Bravo.

The families began crossing the river around mid-morning to meet their loved ones. Created in 2016, the initiative allows families separated by immigration policies to reunite for a few minutes.

But unlike previous events, this year's meet-up took place in the midst of the strong presence of US security forces who reinforced surveillance along the border ahead of 11 May, when Title 42 will be lifted.

Title 42 is a health rule that was imposed at the beginning of the pandemic that allowed immediate expulsions from the country under the excuse of COVID-19. Under that regulation, the United States has carried out more than 2.8 million migrant removals since March 2020.