WATCH: Royal Air Force Red Arrows wow crowds with flypast

A cockpit camera showed the jets flying over London leaving the trails of coloured smoke.

The flypast happened as King Charles III, Queen Camilla and members of the royal family appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to greet a cheering crowd.

King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, in a coronation ceremony steeped in ancient ritual at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.

To the crowds gathered under rainy skies — thousands of whom had camped overnight — it was a chance to be part of a historic occasion.