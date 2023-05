Hundreds of Buddhists gathered at a temple in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, to celebrate Vesak day which commemorates Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death.

The religious and cultural festival is celebrated on the day of the full moon in the month of May and is the most sacred day to millions of Buddhists around the world.

Across Colombo, colourful lanterns lit up the streets to honour Buddha who was born on this day in 623 BC.