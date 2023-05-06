WATCH: President Biden celebrates Cinco de Mayo at DC taqueria

US President Joe Biden celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Friday by stepping out for tacos, going to a food hall in Washington, DC.

Joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden went to Taqueria Habanero. The president paid in cash for his order and posed with staff for pictures. To the people peering over a wall to see him, the president joked, “Don't jump.”

The White House said the president ordered chicken quesadillas, churros and assorted tacos for staff.

Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration on May 5 that commemorates Mexico's 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. The holiday has become increasingly popular in the US.

Last year, Biden and his wife, Jill, celebrated Cinco de Mayo at the White House.