No Comment videos of the week

This week, workers across the world took to the streets on Labour's Day. But in Paris, tensions and clashes with police took a particularly violent turn, with hundreds of thousands of people venting their anger against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform.

An unprecedented strike also took place in New York City and Los Angeles as thousands of writers downed tools in a strike over pay and conditions. Writers demanded higher pay, minimum guarantees of stable employment and a greater share of profits from the boom in streaming.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that Russian perpetrators will be held responsible for targeting civilians on a day 21 people were killed and 48 wounded in Kherson. Shells hit a hypermarket, a hardware store and a railway station.

Eight teenagers and a guard were killed early Wednesday after a 14-year-old boy opened fire at a school in central Belgrade, Serbia. Police arrested the suspect, who was a student at this school.

On Thursday, dozens of Taiwanese fans celebrated Star Wars Day, as they cosplayed their favourite movie characters, chanting "May the Force be with you" and posing for photographs.

With just days to go until the coronation of his father King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, Prince William paid a visit to the Dog and Duck pub in Soho with his wife Kate, where the next in line to the throne went behind the bar to pull a pint of traditional British ale.

Finally, after 33 years of waiting, it was always going to be a big party. And as the whistle blew on Napoli's 1-1 draw at Udinese late Thursday, the southern Italian city erupted into a collective roar of joy at its team securing their first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona.

Let the pictures tell the story.