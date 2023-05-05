Tamang community people stand in a queue to offer prayers during the Temal festival at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
no comment

Watch: Buddhist celebration in Kathmandu

Monks and devotees gather in Nepal to celebrate Buddha’s 2567th birth anniversary.

Monks and devotees gather in Nepal to celebrate Buddha’s 2567th birth anniversary.

Kathmandu's Boudhanath Stupa is one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in Tibetan Buddhism. Devotees offer alms to monks and prayers to the stupa, or temple.

More from no comment

Latest video