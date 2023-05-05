Watch: Buddhist celebration in Kathmandu

Monks and devotees gather in Nepal to celebrate Buddha’s 2567th birth anniversary.
Kathmandu's Boudhanath Stupa is one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in Tibetan Buddhism. Devotees offer alms to monks and prayers to the stupa, or temple.
