WATCH: Dozens dead after heavy rain cause flooding and mudslides in Rwanda

Heavy rains, flooding, and mudslides have killed at more than 100 people in northern and western Rwanda according to local reports quoting Rwandan Red Cross and government officials. The death toll from the floods is expected to rise, the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency said on Wednesday.

The governor of Rwanda’s Western province told reporters that a search for more victims was underway following heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Strong rainstorms last week caused flooding and mudslides that swept away several houses across the country.

Mudslides appear to have blocked main roads leading to the area, hampering rescue efforts with more rain forecast for the region.

Parts of East Africa also are seeing heavy rainfall.

At least three people drowned in floods last week after a river burst its banks in Uganda.