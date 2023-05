Belgrade residents lit candles and laid flowers the day after a deadly school shooting in the Serbian capital.

The incident killed eight children and a security guard in what President Aleksandar Vucic called "one of the most difficult days" in the country's recent history.

Police have detained a 13-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting and have arrested his parents.

"I cried all day yesterday," says Mileva Milosevic, whose son used to be enrolled in the school.