Worshippers took part in the "El Abuelo" religious procession in the southern Spanish city of Jaen on May 1st. They were asking for rain in a part of the country where temperatures have already surpassed 30 degrees this year, and as reservoirs run dry.

Mainland Spain and Portugal have broken temperature records for the month of April as both nations wilt in an unusually early heatwave.

The last "El Abuelo" procession held in Jaén to ask for rain was in 1949, according to the province's diocese.