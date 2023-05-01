WATCH: Ukraine mourns the deaths of children killed in Russian strike

Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city.

Mykhayl Shulha, 6, cried and hugged relatives next to the coffin of his 11-year-old sister Sofia Shulha during Sunday's funeral while others paid respects to a 17-year-old boy.

As mourners held candles and sang, the priest at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God waved a vessel containing incense over the coffins. He said the deaths had hit the entire community hard.