With Mount Sumbing in the background, the sky of Wonosobo in Indonesia’s Java island fills with colourful hot air balloons.

Dozens of homemade balloons fly during the days-long Ansor Kertek Balloon Culture Festival, which is back in full swing this year after a Covid hiatus in 2020 and 2021.

The festival, which is a tradition to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, has previously been criticised by the aviation community as the balloons often blew away and were considered dangerous to commercial flights.