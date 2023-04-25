Watch: Israel remembers its war dead

Israel marked its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks on Tuesday against the backdrop of some of the deepest political divisions in its history and soaring tensions with Palestinians.

Memorial Day is one of the most solemn moments on Israel's national calendar, in honour of its 24,213 war dead and 4,255 attack victims.

People came to a standstill when a two-minute siren sounded late in the morning.

Motorists and pedestrians halted in the street, stopped their cars and stood with heads bowed.

Bereaved families visited cemeteries and attended ceremonies while television and radio programming shifted to sombre music and documentaries about slain soldiers.