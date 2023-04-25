Watch: Brazil's President Lula faces protests in Portugal's parliament

Far-right lawmakers in Lisbon on Tuesday protested a speech in parliament by visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, holding up Ukrainian flags and placards that read "a thief's place is in jail", and "enough with corruption."

Lula was speaking to parliament on the day that Portugal commemorates 49 years of the 1974 Carnation Revolution when junior army officers toppled a four-decade right wing dictatorship.

The almost bloodless coup brought what for the Portuguese were novelties — the right to vote, universal health care, public education, old-age pensions and labour rights.

The protesters held up their placards while the rest of Parliament was applauding Lula during his speech.

A visibly irritated Parliament President Augusto Santos Silva intervened, saying MP's wishing to remain in the chamber needed to behave with civility and politeness. Lula is on a five-day visit to Portugal.